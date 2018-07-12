Ownership Changes Coming to Victoria National Golf Club

Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh has agreed to terms with a new owner.

A letter was sent to members Tuesday, stating the club would transfer ownership to a network with business interests on and off the golf course.

The Tom Fazio course has been ranked one of the best nationwide, earning its highest accolade in 2015 at No. 21 in the U.S. Victoria National also hosts the United Leasing & Finance Championship. The Web.com Tour event will play at the course for at least the next two years.

Victoria National has been owned by The Suddath Companies out of Jacksonville, Florida. The Dormie Network has agreed to acquire Victoria National. A source tells 44News the ownership transfer is not official, but is expected to move forward. The Dormie Network currently owns four golf clubs. Victoria National would be the fifth club under the Dormie Network.

Below is the letter that was sent to members earlier this week:

The Victoria National owner group has determined that now is the optimal time, with the Club energized and stable, to transfer ownership to a golf course owner and operator whose fundamental business interests and expertise is centered on golf. Doing so will allow current ownership to focus more of its resources on the proposed residential community and other opportunities germane to its core, and related businesses. It has been a privilege for The Suddath Companies to be associated with the supportive membership of Victoria National as well as the dedicated employees who have helped make the Victoria brand synonymous with exclusive golf retreats.

The primary objective for Suddath was to identify a high-end golf operator that shares the current vision for the Club and has the depth and resources to further enhance the Club and its facilities well into the future. That highly qualified buyer has just entered into an agreement to acquire Victoria National Golf Club. Pono Golf, Inc. is a boutique golf operator with several high end properties already, and plans to add additional properties to their growing portfolio which is known as The Dormie Network. Their intent is to expand upon the amenities and growth the Club has experienced and make Victoria National a premier facility within their Network. Conversely, Victoria’s members will enjoy access to great sister courses throughout the country. In Hawaiian “pono” means “the right path”. The legacy of Victoria National will certainly remain on the right path with Dormie.

