Owners Looking for Answers after Horse Shot, Killed

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding who is responsible for shooting a horse. Our media partners at the Washington Times Herald report that the incident happened in the area near the round barn on State Road 57 South.

Authorities say the horse was out in the pasture when it was shot. The owners found the horse on November 20th, but the horse died a few days later from the gunshot wound.

A reward is being offered by the horse owner.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 812-254-1060.

