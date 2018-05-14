Owner of Showplace Cinemas Dies at 80

The owner of Showplace Cinemas has passed away. Paul Stieler of Evansville died Sunday at his home. After graduating from Memorial High School in 1955 Stieler began his career managing Loew’s Majestic Theatre and the Victory Theatre.

He bought the Victory then started North Park Cinemas. Stieler diversified into several restaurants before expanding the theatre business to include several showplace locations.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel, 800 South Hebron Avenue, Evansville.

Visitation will continue from 9:30 – 10 a.m., Friday at Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Campus, 3010 Chandler Ave, and where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., with Father Alex Zenthoefer and Father Ted Tempel officiating.

Stieler was 80-years-old.

Comments

comments