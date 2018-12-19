Home Indiana Evansville Owner of Lux Motors Accused of Welfare Fraud December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The owner of Lux Motors in Evansville is facing multiple charges accused of writing checks to a former employee that hid his income as a way to receive benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

A court document says the owner, David Neuhoff, had been writing checks to Christopher Frizzell who was hiding his income from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Frizzell had been receiving benefits from the VA having been a member of the Indiana National Guard as a vehicle mechanic from December 10th, 2007 to January 20th, 2009. Frizzell began working at Lux Motors until he was informed by the VA that he was not allowed to be employed while receiving benefits.

According to the court document, Frizzell admitted to accepting checks from Neuhoff that were made out in Frizzell’s wife’s name. Frizzell admitted to doing this as a way to hide his income from the VA.

The court document also states that an employee of Lux Motors was told by Neuhoff to write checks in Frizzell’s wife’s name beginning in the spring of 2015.

The document says the amount of money improperly paid to Frizzell adds up to over $50,000.

We will have more on this story at 44News at 5 and 6.

Comments

comments