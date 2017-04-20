Home Indiana Evansville Owner of Bob’s Gym a Transformation Challenge Finalist for $10,000 Prize April 20th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

Bob Swallows, the owner of Bob’s Gym, is a finalist in the Transformation Challenge through bodybuilding.com. He’s hoping to win the $10,000 prize and plans to donate the prize money to The Boys and Girls Club.

At the beginning of the challenge, Swallows weighed over 200 pounds. During the 12 week challenge, he worked off 38 pounds. He hopes his story inspires others to get in shape, saying, “It seems to be pretty inspiring where they see that I am just a guy like everybody else and have the same struggles and they see the change and they think ‘Wow, maybe I could do it too.'”

Anyone wanting to vote for Bob Swallows can do so at Transformation Challenge.

