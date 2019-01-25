Owner of Auto Repair Shop Charged With Theft by Deception

Madisonville police have arrested the owner of “Two Guys Transmission and Auto Repair” on multiple counts of theft by deception.

Police arrested the owner, David Warnick, following multiple complaints from customers that allege they were promised complete rebuilds of their transmissions backed by a two-year warranty. Most of the complaints from customers allege they paid a deposit upfront before the service as well as after completion of the job. Customers say they would pay the remaining balance and later discover the transmissions were not rebuilt as previously agreed.

Police say when customers attempted to contact Warnick regarding these issues they were unable to get ahold of him.

The business has closed its doors since Warnick was taken into custody. He is being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Customers needing to retrieve vehicles from the business are told to contact the owner of 912 South Main Street, Eric Phaup, at 270-339-2786.

Comments

comments