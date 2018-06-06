Home Kentucky Ownensboro City Commission Repeals Food Truck Ban June 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Food trucks in Owensboro can now set up shop near brick and mortar restaurants. The Owensboro City Commission voted 4 to 1 to repeal the food truck ban which prohibited food trucks from doing business within 100 feet of restaurants.

The vote to repeal it came after weeks of debate from both sides. City officials believed the ban could be interpreted as economic protection that would violate the 14th amendment.

This led to a meeting with the food trucks and restaurants to work out an informal agreement.

