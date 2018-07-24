Home Kentucky Owesnboro Police Arrest Man in Connection With Robberies July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Mark Alonzo Washington has been arrested in relation to the robberies at a Super Motel 8 and Quality Quick Gas Station in Owensboro.

He was taken into custody by Owensboro police following a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Parrish Avenue. After police questioned Washington on the crimes, they felt they had enough evidence to place him under arrest.

According to police, Washington has been a person of interest since the robberies occurred on July 19th.

The robberies occurred on the same morning a little over an hour apart. Washington allegedly walked into a Super 8 Motel on Goetz Drive at 1:08AM demanding money and showing a weapon. Around 2:10AM that same morning, detectives were called to Franey’s Food Mart on Carter Road. An employee there reported a similar robbery.

Washington is being charged with two counts of robbery and is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments