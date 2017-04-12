Home Indiana Owensville Man Faces Sexual Misconduct with a Minor Charges April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office expects more charges for a man accused of having sex with two underage females. 22-year-old Nathaniel Capser is facing three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

An investigation started last month following a report made to the Indiana Department of Child Services. Authorities say Casper had sexual relations with at least two girls between September and December of 2016.

This investigation is ongoing, and police expect more charges to be filed.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Sgt. Ballard with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (812)385-3496.

He is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

