Owensville Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An Owensville man has been arrested for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 28-year-old Coty Silvers after receiving a tip that he was in possession of child pornography.

After a search warrant was issued in April, Detectives located and seized several devices belonging to Silvers. During investigation, Detectives say over 1,200 images and 45 videos containing child pornography were found. Detectives say some of the images and videos contained children under the age of 12.

After reviewing the investigation, a warrant for Silvers’ arrest was issued by the Gibson County Prosecutors Office.

Silvers was arrested earlier this afternoon and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

He is facing charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

