Owensboro’s West Parrish Avenue Kmart to Close in Mid-March

One tri-state Kmart will be closing its doors in the spring. The Corporate Communications Director, Howard Reifs says the West Parrish Avenue lcoation will close in mid-March.

The company says it is closing unprofitable stores. Back in September, Kmart announced 64 store closures nationwide as the company continues to struggle with declining sales.

There is no word on how many employees will be affected by this closure. Eligible employees will receive severance payments and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.

Kmart has about 870 stores, down from about 1,300 in 2012.

