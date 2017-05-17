44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro’s Nicky Hayden in Critical Condition Following Accident

May 17th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Owensboro native and professional motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden is in critical condition after he was involved in a serious bicycle collision in Italy.

Red Bull Honda World SuperBike confirmed on Twitter that Haley has been transferred to a hospital near Rimini for treatment.

Reports read he’s currently in a medically induced coma, and the 34-year-old was training on his bike when he was struck by a car, leaving him with chest and head trauma.

Members of the racing community worldwide are expressing concerns for Hardy’s well-being on social media.

This story will be updated as updates become available.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

