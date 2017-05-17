Owensboro’s Nicky Hayden in Critical Condition Following Accident
Owensboro native and professional motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden is in critical condition after he was involved in a serious bicycle collision in Italy.
Red Bull Honda World SuperBike confirmed on Twitter that Haley has been transferred to a hospital near Rimini for treatment.
Reports read he’s currently in a medically induced coma, and the 34-year-old was training on his bike when he was struck by a car, leaving him with chest and head trauma.
Members of the racing community worldwide are expressing concerns for Hardy’s well-being on social media.
