Owensboro’s Nicky Hayden in Critical Condition Following Accident

Owensboro native and professional motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden is in critical condition after he was involved in a serious bicycle collision in Italy.

Red Bull Honda World SuperBike confirmed on Twitter that Haley has been transferred to a hospital near Rimini for treatment.

Reports read he’s currently in a medically induced coma, and the 34-year-old was training on his bike when he was struck by a car, leaving him with chest and head trauma.

Members of the racing community worldwide are expressing concerns for Hardy’s well-being on social media.

This story will be updated as updates become available.

