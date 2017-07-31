Owensboro’s Matt Atkins Earns PGA Tour Card

Owensboro native Matt Atkins is making on his way to playing on the PGA Tour.

Atkins earned his PGA Tour card after making the cut this week at the Digital Ally Open in Kansas. According to his profile on the Web.com Tour’s website, the 26-year-old has earned more than $180,000 this season, which ranks thirteenth on the Top 25 money list.

Atkins is currently holding a 70-stroke average. This season, he’s recorded two top ten finishes, including a victory at the El Bosque Mexico Championship.

