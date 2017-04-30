44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro’s Matt Atkins Captures First Career Web.com Tour Title

April 30th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Owensboro native Matt Atkins moves to sixth on the Web.com Tour money list after winning the  El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova Sunday in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Watch the award ceremony here.

Atkins fired a four-under 68 to capture his first career Web.com Tour title. He began the final round a stroke ahead of Sebastian Munoz and never trailed on Sunday, making birdie on holes 2, 8, 11 and 18.

After missing five cuts in his first six starts of the 2017 season, the 26-year-old is suddenly well positioned to earn a PGA TOUR card for the first time. This is Atkins’ third year playing on the Web.com.

