Owensboro's Hayden Gillim Recovers at Home Following High Speed Crash August 29th, 2017

Owensboro native and Motocross racer Hayden Gillim is recovering from a high speed crash, which occurred at the start of the twelfth lap of the 18-lap race Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

The Daviess County High School alum escaped any injuries other than bruises and is home in Owensboro, according to reports.

