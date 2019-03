A woman that was struck by a vehicle in Owensboro has died.

The victim in this accident is identified as 48-year-old Joyce Ann Clements of Owensboro.

Police say 60-year-old Michael Outland hit Clements at the intersection of West 2nd Street at Frayser Avenue on February 22nd.

Clements was rushed to an area hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Previous story:

Owensboro Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle

