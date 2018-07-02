Owensboro Woman Named Miss Kentucky 2018

An Owensboro native and Western Kentucky University student are this year’s Miss Kentucky. Katie Bouchard, 22-years-old, was crowned Miss Kentucky 2018 Saturday night at the Singletary Center for the Arts

Bouchard, who is studying social work at WKU according to WBKR radio, competed as Miss Jefferson County on the platform “Being the Voice of Kentucky’s Children.”

During the talent portion of the competition, Bouchard performed a clogging routine to the song “Soul Man,” and she responded to an on-stage question about how to lower suicide rates, saying “it starts with education.”

This was Bouchard’s third time competing in the pageant

Miss Lexington Alex Francke was named first runner-up, Miss Bowling Green Caroline Ford was second runner-up, Miss Western Kentucky Haley Wheeler was third runner-up and Miss Monticello Yulia Perevochikova was fourth runner-up.

This was the last year for Miss Kentucky contestants to compete on stage in swimsuits.

Miss America announced in June that it was eliminating the swimsuit competition, and Miss Kentucky will follow suit for the 2019 pageant.

Bouchard will go on to represent Kentucky in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City September 9th.

