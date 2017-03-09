Home Kentucky Owensboro Woman Named 2017 Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award Winner March 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office named Diane Ford as the 2017 Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award winner. This award highlights and rewards people for their efforts to promote civic engagement among Kentucky students. Ford was nominated for this award for her time and service spent working with students in the Statesmanship Academy at The Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center in Owensboro.

The Wendell H. Ford Statesmanship Academy is a non-partisan program for area high school students who have an interest in public service and developing their leadership skills. This program strives to teach students about issues facing their community, state and nation. They also learn about civil discourse, cooperation and willingness to compromise.

Diane Ford will be presented a plaque and $1,000 to go toward resources for the Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center during the KHSAA Men’s Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament in Lexington on Thursday, March 16th.

