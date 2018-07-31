Home Indiana Owensboro Woman Killed in Crash in Harrison County July 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

According Indiana State Police, an Owensboro woman was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Harrison County.

ISP says the crash happened on Interstate 64 East near Corbyn around 7:30AM. Police say a vehicle being driven by 36 year old Lisa Hodges went over an embankment and hit a tree on its passenger side.

Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene. According to authorities she was wearing her seatbelt.

The reason the vehicle went off the road is still unclear.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

