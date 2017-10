Home Kentucky Owensboro Woman Dies Two Weeks After Accident October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police say an elderly woman involved in an accident last month has died. 81-year-old Mary Nafrady was involved in a crash on September 26th.

Nafrady was driving on Southtown Boulevard between Farmview Drive and Gemini Drive when the accident happened. She was taken to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital where she died on Monday, October 9th.

Comments

comments