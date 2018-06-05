Home Kentucky Owensboro Woman Arrested After Crashing into Woods June 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro woman is in jail after driving her vehicle into the woods, claiming she was looking for a ferry.

Henderson County deputies responded to a call yesterday afternoon of a mini van driving into the trees.

Deputies then found Charlene Roberts in the vehicle.

According to the deputies, she drove her van through a four wheeler trail into the woods.

Methamphetamine was found inside her purse. Roberts said that she was trying to find the ferry that runs from Henderson to Owensboro.

She is currently lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center on DUI and Criminal Trespass Charges.

