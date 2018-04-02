Home Indiana Evansville Owensboro Woman Accused Of Peeing On Walmart Floor April 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Owensboro woman is accused of peeing on the floor of a neighborhood Walmart in Evansville. Terrie Sheppard, 37, is charged with battery of a public safety official, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.

Evansville Police responded to the neighborhood Walmart on North First Avenue yesterday evening for a sensitive incident report. An officer made contact with Sheppard, who he says was displaying erratic behavior and would not speak to him.

An employee told police she wanted Sheppard to leave because she peed on the floor in front of the customer service desk.

Officers told Sheppard to leave, but she ignored their commands. They say Sheppard told them to take her to jail because she was not leaving.

When police tried to take Sheppard out of the store, they say she tensed her body and dropped to the ground.

According to the affidavit, Sheppard got off the ground ran toward the customer service desk and tried climbing over it.

An officer had to physically remove Sheppard from the desk, but once she was off the desk the officer says she began flailing her body and running from him.

The officer had to put Sheppard on the ground to keep her from escaping, but says she kicked him in the arm.

When additional officers got to the store, they were able to escort Sheppard out of Walmart. Once outside, police say Sheppard began screaming even after officers asked her to stop. Officers say Sheppard got away from them and began running toward the parking lot.

An employee at Walmart said they wanted to press charges against Sheppard for trespassing.

When police arrested Sheppard, they found 10 grams of white pills identified as Buspirone Hydrochloride (a prescription legend drug) in her bra. She’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Sheppard’s initial court hearing is set for Thursday, April 5th at 10 a.m.

