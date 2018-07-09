Home Kentucky Owensboro Water Main Leak Prompts Road Closures July 9th, 2018 Kayla Moody Kentucky, Owensboro

A water main break is causing numerous street closures just east of downtown Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department says the leak has flooded the area surrounding the 2000 block of East 4th Street, near Daviess County Middle School. Officials have blocked off all roadways between Birkhead Avenue and Leitchfield Road on East 4th and East 2nd streets.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities is on-scene working to repair the leak. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

It’s unclear how long the road closures will be in effect.

