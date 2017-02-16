Owensboro Upgrades Its Emergency Notification Alert System

The Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch Center is upgrading its emergency notification alerts. When it was first put in place, the Emergency Notification Alert system only allowed dispatchers to send messages to land line phones related to emergencies. Now the alert system includes cell phones and VoIP systems. This notification system is designed to get emergency information to the public as quickly as possible to help keep residents out of harm’s way.

Residents can register their cell phones and VoIP phone to receive important messages concerning emergencies that could affect you. Each cell and VoIP number can be registered to a maximum of five locations.

To set up emergency notifications for this, visit Emergency Notification Alert System then click Register. You will have to create a new account with an email and password. Verify registration then log in and complete the registration form.

