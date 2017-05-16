Owensboro Unveils New Sunscreen Stations Across Town

The city of Owensboro is helping its park patrons beat the heat. The city is unveiling three new sunscreen stations at various locations in town.

One of those stations is set up at Smothers Park, the other two will be located at Cravens Pool and Combest Pool. They’ve been made possible thanks to a donation from Dr. Nicole Brey at Advanced Dermatology Associates.

She hopes they’ll help kids and adults alike protect themselves against a common type of cancer.

Dr. Brey says May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and establishing these sunscreen stations provides a great way to discuss the importance of skin care and safety to local families.

