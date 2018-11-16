Owensboro Tri-State Alliance Announces Transgender Day of Remembrance

An Owensboro organization has planned an event to remember 51 transgender people who have been murdered since January of 2017.

The Tri-State Alliance of Owensboro will host Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, November 18th.

This event, founded in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender woman, is observed annually as a day to memorialize people who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. Organizers hope to draw attention to the continued violence the transgender community endures.

A variety of community leaders will read the names of 51 transgender people who have been killed since January of last year. Guest speakers include TSA Youth Group members Jude Greer and Alex Hagan and TSA Volunteer Emma Latta, all of Owensboro.

Click here for more information on the event.

