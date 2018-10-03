Home Kentucky Owensboro to Soon Have Park for Man’s Best Friend October 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for years, and now it’s about to become a reality.

Legion Park in Owensboro will be welcoming man’s best friend to its green space.

Supporters were able to raise enough money to bring the dog park to life, as well as receiving official approval from the City Commissioners.

The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department will be responsible for maintenance.

Final details of the project will be hammered out at the next meeting on October 16th.

Officials say they hope to open the park in about six months.

