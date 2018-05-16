Home Kentucky Owensboro To Host The All A Baseball State Tournament In 2019 May 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The All A Baseball State Tournament is heading to Owensboro.

The tournament, taking place in 2019, will include 8 teams and take place at Chatauqua Park. In the past, the tournament was held in Lexington.

All A board member Michael Duncan says the city has served host to a number of successful All A softball tournaments in previous years, and that they want to have softball and baseball in the same place.

“We’re honored to get to host this phenomenal tournament at the newly renovated Chatauqua Park. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure this first-class tournament stays in Owensboro for a long time,” Jared Bratcher, Owensboro Sports Director.

In order to qualify to play in the tournament, which will be held the weekend before the Kentucky Derby, schools must be among the smallest 120 schools in Kentucky.

