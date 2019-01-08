Home Kentucky Owensboro to Host River City PowerSports Show January 8th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Photo courtesy: Payne Productions

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country will be gathering in Owensboro, Kentucky this weekend for the River City PowerSports Motorcycle Show.

The event kicks off at the Owensboro Convention Center Saturday, January 12th and Sunday, January 13th.

The show has vendors, live music, tattoo and bikini contests, and motorcycle exhibitions.

On both days motorcycles created by the premier builders will be judged by independent motorcycle professionals. Winners will get cash prizes.

Winners will be announced Sunday afternoon. Admission is $15 on both days.

The Saturday night After Party will feature Rock n’ Roll band Phoenix Rising from Nashville.

Comments

comments