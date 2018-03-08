Owensboro Theatre Alliance To Perform Grease At RiverPark Center

The Owensboro Theatre Alliance is taking you back to the 50’s with its new production of Grease. The cast of college students is hitting the RiverPark Center stage this weekend.

This timeless production explores teen angst with a beat that makes the audience want to dance. When it closed on Broadway in 1980, it was the longest-running play in Broadway history.

You can catch Grease at the RiverPark Center beginning March 9th and 10th at 7 p.m. and March 11th at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Owensboro Theatre Alliance presents Grease.

This production is a collaboration of the theatre departments at Brescia University, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Owensboro Community Technical College.

