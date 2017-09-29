Home Kentucky Owensboro Teacher Recipient Of Kentucky Outstanding Spanish Teacher Award September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro Spanish teacher is being recognized statewide for her educational achievements. Lisa Garner is the 2017 recipient of the Kentucky Outstanding Spanish Teacher Award.

Garner teaches Spanish at Apollo High School. She is a National Board Certified educator and attained her Rank I, Master of Arts in Education, and Bachelor of Arts degrees all from Western Kentucky University.

Garner has also traveled extensively abroad, sponsoring student trips to Spain, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Italy, Morocco, France, and Puerto Rico. She has also studied Spanish in Mexico.

She is being recognized for her accomplishments and expertise in the classroom everyday.

