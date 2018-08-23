Home Kentucky Owensboro Tax Rate Will Stay the Same For Third Year In a Row August 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Taxes will stay the same in Owensboro after school board members held a public hearing Thursday night with the community. This marks the third consecutive year school leaders decided to keep the tax rate the same.

Educators say it was a tricky decision with cuts at the state level and increased energy costs. Owensboro Superintendent of Schools Nick Brake says he credits the district’s ability to manage resources over the past few years to not increase taxes.

“We are appreciative of the support we have from our community and so we’re happy that we’re able to keep our tax rate the same and not ask the taxpayers for an increase this year,” says Brake.

We also asked Superintendent Brake about added costs to new security measures at the school.

He says they feel like the facilities are safe but they’re always looking for better ways to improve safety down the road.

