Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra Prepares to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Symphony Youth Orchestra Prepares to Perform at Carnegie Hall January 23rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler

The Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra is gearing up to perform at Carnegie Hall after receiving a special invitation.

The young musicians will have 30 minutes on stage at Carnegie Hall performing their own program in June.

While the youth orchestra practices 2 1/2 hours every Monday, the students are putting many more hours of practice in during the week to be ready for the big performance.

Tom Stites, the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra conductor knows first hand how momentous this trip can be. About 10 years ago, in a different role, he took about 50 students to perform at Carnegie Hall. Today, three of those students became professional musicians playing in bands and orchestras.

“I know it can be life changing for the kids who really want to work very hard,” said Stites.

The youth orchestra has raised about 2/3 of the money needed to make the trip in June. They’re hoping corporate sponsors and public donations make up the remaining money needed. To donate contact the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra at (270) 684-066

