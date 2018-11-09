Home Kentucky Owensboro Symphony Announces Homes for Christmas Concert November 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Symphony’s Christmas Tour of Homes features exquisite architecture, beautiful furnishings, and gracious hospitality.

This intimate tour experience allows guests to look “behind the doors” at some of our city’s most beautiful private residences.

“Our annual Christmas Tour of Homes is a favorite for Owensboro. People love to see the wide variety of outstanding residences that are each unique in their architectural and interior design.” said Gwyn Payne, General Manager for the Owensboro Symphony. “This is a major fundraiser for the Symphony and we are so appreciative of those who attend and for those who allow us to feature their homes.”

Tickets for the self-guided tour are $25 per person in advance or $30 the day of the tour. Tour tickets can be purchased from any of these local vendors:

Kuntry Kutter, 122 East 18th Street

Preservation Station, 9661 State Route 56

Studio Slant, 624 Emory Drive

Trisons, 507 Frederica Street

Welborn Floral, 920 East 4th Street

Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here.

