Owensboro Swim Team Educates Children on Water Safety June 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Owensboro

Owensboro’s Marlins swim team is working together with the parks department to teach the public water safety tips.

Organizers say Water Safety Day at the Combest Pool teaches children valuable skills in the water.

They say several survival techniques were taught to attendees like floating.

Organizers say the event is perfectly timed with summer beginning this week.

They say Water Safety Day is a good experience for members of the Marlins swim team as well.

Those who participated in this event had the opportunity to get a $5 discount on future swim lesson sessions with the Owensboro Parks Department.

