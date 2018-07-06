Home Kentucky Owensboro Suspect Appears in Court On Murder Charge July 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A man accused of killing a woman in Owensboro earlier this week faced a judge Friday in Daviess County. Matthew Adams is charged with murder in connection to the death of Erica Owen.

Friday morning he appeared in court for a probation violation. Later in the day, he was back in front of a judge on the murder charge.

Owensboro police were called to a home on Barron Drive Tuesday where they found Adams who had attempted suicide. That’s when they received information that led them to check on a woman at a home on Placid Place.

When they arrived there they found Owen who had been strangled to death. Adams is being held without bond in Daviess County until his next court appearance July 11th.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the Memorial Gardens at Owensboro Health for family and loved ones.

Comments

comments