Owensboro Students Possibly Involved in Controversial Protest in Washington D.C.

Words from a man wearing an Owensboro Catholic sweatshirt at a protest at the National Mall in Washington D.C. are causing controversy. The incident took place Friday on the National Mall during the Indigenous People March.

A group of Native Americans were playing drums, and chanting when several high school students allegedly began chanting and making disparaging comments. Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. Several students were identified as being from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, and there was one unidentified man wearing an Owensboro Catholic High School shirt seen joining in the harassment.

We reached out to the school, and the Owensboro Catholic Diocese. We haven’t heard back yet. Officials from Covington Catholic School reportedly are planning disciplinary action.

