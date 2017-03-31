Owensboro Students Get a Unique “Taste of Learning”

You might say some students at Meadow Lands Elementary School in Owensboro got a unique “taste of learning” Thursday. Fourth graders spent their day eating meal worms and crickets covered in chocolate.

The lesson explains how bugs are an earth-friendly and nutritious food source. Educators say it’s an effective and hands-on way for the students to retain information.

The students also learned that people living in the United States are in the minority in the world when it comes to eating bugs.

