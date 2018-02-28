Home Kentucky Owensboro Students Compete For Chance To Be On ‘Hamilton’ Stage February 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Some Owensboro students will be competing for a chance to be on the stage with the cast of Hamilton. Owensboro High School American Government teacher Lori Thurman surprised her students with the news in class.

“I’m going to need ya’ll’s help with something. I’ve been selected to appear in the Hamilton in Education Program. We’re going to go see Hamilton. Cheers – What. Wait.”

Now the students will put together a video about the American Founders and they could win a chance to perform on stage with the cast.

The students will get to see the show in St. Louis on April 11th.

Five other schools will submit videos too for a chance to perform on stage.

Owensboro is one of the first to be accepted into this program.

Hamilton started with the Broadway Production, and has now expanded to the traveling show.

