Owensboro Student Builds Mickey Mouse Sculpture Out of Snow

Student Builds Mickey Mouse Sculpture Out of Snow January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A high school student in Owensboro is making good use of his snow days. Zion Riley used the free time to design and make a Mickey Mouse sculpture out of snow. Now, he’s designing a second piece, a Minnie Mouse to pair with Mickey. He says he has made other sculptures in the past but this is the first winter where people are really taking notice.

Mother Zaneta Riley says, “We have a lot of people pulling up showing love and just honking. Some get out and take pictures with Mickey and with my son too”

Sculptor Zion Riley says, “I just started sculpting like I usually do and then I was like man how about I put up a sign just to show people that I’m a high school student and I’m trying to be someone in the future and hopefully I get somewhere with this”

Riley has started to receive donations for his artwork. He says he’s saving the money for college where he hopes to study art.

