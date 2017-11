Home Kentucky Owensboro Street to Close for Concrete Slab Repair November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A section of Parkway Drive South will be closed for concrete slab repairs. Crews will close both lanes of in front of 801 Parkway Drive South for concrete slab repairs.

This closure will be in place until Wednesday, November 15th. There will be a marked detour for the closure.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

