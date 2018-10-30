Owensboro Sportscenter Welcomes New Director

Spectra and the Owensboro Sportscenter has welcomed a new member to their team.

Jessica Beckmann is now the Director of the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky, Beckmann is a graduate of Daviess County High School (2005) and a KWC Lady Panther Basketball Alumni (2005-2007).

“The Owensboro Sportscenter is nostalgic for me. I look out the window of my new office and I can see where my Grandfather Bullet Wilson, KWC Hall of Famer, coached. Like many others, I grew up on the sidelines of this arena in the heyday of the Ray Harper and Bruce Pearl rivalry. My family history is tied to this building, the tenants, and this city. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back home to help grow the Sportscenter and continue to bring a number of new events to the facility.” Jessica stated.

Beckmann has spent the past 10 years in the St. Louis area managing events at a variety of venues including a casino, convention center, ballpark, and arena.

Click here for more information about the Owensboro Convention Center or the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Comments

comments