An owensboro shooting suspect turns himself into police Sunday night. Antonio Douglas was wanted for reportedly shooting Victoria McFarland just over a week ago. Officers say they found McFarland in the 1100 block of Werner Avenue. Police believe Douglas is an acquaintance of McFarland’s.

Douglas is currently wanted on four failure to appear warrants, one failure to comply warrant, and one indictment warrant. These warrants are unrelated to this case.

Douglas is facing assault charges in the shooting of Victoria McFarland.

