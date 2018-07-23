Owensboro Shooting Suspect Behind Bars

An arrest has been made in relation to a shooting that occurred in Owensboro on July 20th.

Chavonte Davenport is currently in custody and is facing charges of 1st and 2nd degree assault.

During the incident, Davenport allegedly shot an individual in the area of East 19th Street and Alexander Avenue. According to authorities, the victim was then hit by Davenport in his vehicle when he left the scene.

The victim was transported to Owensboro Hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

Davenport is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments