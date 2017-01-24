Home Kentucky Owensboro Shooting Sends A Man to the Hospital January 24th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 1000 block of West 8th Street. The victim, 34-year-old Gunnar Tapp, went to the hospital by ambulance. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Tapp was near the railroad tracks when he was approached by a man who tried to rob him. The man fired three shots hitting Tapp in the right leg. Officers say the shooter was wearing all black and had a cover on his face. The investigation is on-going.

