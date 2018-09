Home Kentucky Owensboro Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital September 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened near 3200 Block of West 2nd Street.

Police say they responded to the shooting Monday at 7:39 p.m. where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

The status of his injuries is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD.

