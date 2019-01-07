Home Kentucky Owensboro Shooting Leaves Teenager With Life Threatening Injuries January 7th, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

An investigation is underway following a shooting in Owensboro that has left a teenager fighting for his life.

OPD responded the 1800 Block of West Seventh Street around 6:30PM on January 6th in regards to the shooting.

Police say they located the victim, identified as 18-year-old Talen Johnson, with a gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to Owensboro Health with potentially life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident on the shooting is urged to contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

Comments

comments