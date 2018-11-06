Owensboro Shooting Ends in One Arrest

Owensboro police have arrested one man in relation to a shooting that occurred on November 5th.

At 8:53PM, police responded to 300 East Parrish Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim told police he had been shot in the 400 block of Central Street and had driven himself to East Parrish Avenue to call the authorities.

The suspect, 18-year-old Julius Greer, was located and arrested and facing an assault charge. He is currently lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

