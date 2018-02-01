Home Kentucky Owensboro Shelters To Open For White Flag Event This Weekend February 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

With cold weather on the way, Owensboro officials are announcing a white flag event this weekend. The warming shelter event is set for February 1st, February 2nd, and February 4th.

St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. each of those nights. There will be bedding, showers, and a warm place for people to spend the evening.

Temperatures those nights will be in the teens and single digits with wind chill.

Daniel Pitino Shelter will provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., lunch is from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People can either walk to the shelter or bus passes will be available.

Those seeking shelter are not required to go to Daniel Pitino Shelter and can go to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.

