Owensboro Shelters to Open for White Flag Event

With the cold temperatures tonight a white flag event is underway in Daviess County. St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro is offering shelter from the cold weather to those in need.

They will offer dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Daniel Pitino Shelter and bed space will be available starting at 7 p.m.

You can show up anytime after 7 p.m. Wednesday and before 8 a.m. Thursday. For those without transportation, the Owensboro Transit System has a stop near the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

People outside Owensboro city limits transportation may be provided to you.

